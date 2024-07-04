Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s 31 years since Sunderland had its first pub where you could pay with plastic.

Back in 1993, the Ashbrooke in Stannington Grove tested pre-payment cashcards with mini-microchips embedded in them.

The cards could be bought at the bar, where staff used a special terminal to credit them with a value specified by the customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the cards for pool

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Hedley gets ready to try a pint - paid for by the new plastic card system. | se

They could then be used to buy drinks and food and to play most amusement machines, including pool tables.

All costs were deducted automatically by special card readers and display units which were fixed to the till and to the games cabinets, where they replaced traditional coin mechanisms.

Getting a top-up at the bar

Read More The Sunderland pensioners who met every week in McDonalds for burgers and bingo

The display units on each machine showed customers the price of play and, on deducting the sum, the value which was left on their cards.

Landlady Cathy Redpath watches as John Hedley pays for his pint with plastic. | se

When a card’s value was exhausted, it could be recharged at the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub also brought in a bonus scheme by using the card’s memory.

As the cards were used, bonus points were added.

And once targets were reached customers could claim free pints of beer or wine.

An outside view of The Ashbrooke. | se

Reach a target and get a T-shirt

Or the points could be accumulated for bigger gifts like T-shirts and rugby shirts.