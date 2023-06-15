Drink in these nine retro Sunderland pub scenes as we celebrate National Beer Day

We're going down the local for a feast of pub and club photos from Sunderland and County Durham's past.
Join us at the Clarendon, Corner Flag, Ashbrooke, Grey Horse and more.
The big day is today and we are celebrating with Echo archive photos from beer festivals that you might remember. Enjoy!
1. We feel memories brewing with these retro beer scenes from across Sunderland and County Durham.
2. Enjoying the Ashbrooke Beer Festival at Ashbrooke Sports Club in 2014.
3. Louise Currie, Richard Fearn and Daniel Purvis preparing for their SAFC themed beer festival at The Lambton Worm in 2013.
4. The Dun Cow's assistant manager Daniel Iley celebrates the pubs Good Beer Guide success 8 years ago.
