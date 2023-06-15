News you can trust since 1873
Drink in these nine retro Sunderland pub scenes as we celebrate National Beer Day

A pintsize retro tribute to Sunderland pubs on National Beer Day

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

We're going down the local for a feast of pub and club photos from Sunderland and County Durham's past.

Join us at the Clarendon, Corner Flag, Ashbrooke, Grey Horse and more.

And what better is there to do it than on National Beer Day.

The big day is today and we are celebrating with Echo archive photos from beer festivals that you might remember. Enjoy!

Enjoying the Ashbrooke Beer Festival at Ashbrooke Sports Club in 2014.

Louise Currie, Richard Fearn and Daniel Purvis preparing for their SAFC themed beer festival at The Lambton Worm in 2013.

The Dun Cow's assistant manager Daniel Iley celebrates the pubs Good Beer Guide success 8 years ago.

