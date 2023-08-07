Three Sunderland grans who became TV stars as the faces of PG Tips

Three game-for-a-laugh grans from Sunderland were in top form after landing a role on telly.

In fact, they got the job as the PG Tips grannies.

When Joyce, Sheila and Carol became pyramids

Joyce, of St Luke’s Road, Pallion, and pals, Sheila Middleton, and Carol McLaren, were dressing up as teabags in pyramid-shaped costumes in 1998.

Happy trio Joyce Dale, Carol McLaren and Sheila Middleton in 1998.

The three were set to promote the revolutionary three-dimensional teabag which had taken four years to develop. They all agreed it was going to be a good laugh.

Trevor was relying on his Reliant

Also in the headlines was Wearside Robin Reliant fanatic Trevor Lewins who was being sponsored by Post Office Counters for a marathon drive.

Trevor, from Philadelphia, was one of a group driving their three-wheelers from Land’s End to John O’Groats to mark the 40th anniversary of the Reliant Owners Club.

Reliant Robin driver Trevor Lewins was one of a group driving their three-wheelers from Land's End to John O'Groats in 1998.

Trevor was collecting cash during the marathon for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

He was chairman of the North East branch of the club and has been driving Robins, for more than 20 years.

He was sponsored by staff and customers from Newbottle Post Office as part of Post Office Goodwill Week.

How did he get on? And who remembers the PG Tips grannies?

Howzat for Phili memories

Also in the news that year, former players got back together at Philadelphia Cricket Club when it launched its Past Players Association with a reunion at the Bunker Hill ground.

More than 60 cricketers who used to play for the Durham Senior League side answered invitations to renew old friendships during the match between Phili and Eppleton.

They turned up with clippings and photographs and relived many cricketing memories, especially the halcyon days of the ’70s when the team won six championships.