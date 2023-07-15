News you can trust since 1873
Nine children who stole the show at Sunderland events over the years

Too cute; Nine Wearside youngsters who made us go 'aww bless' in these retro scenes

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Jul 2023, 18:58 BST

Sometimes, you just have to say 'awww, bless them'.

And that's the case in all of these Sunderland Echo archive photos which were taken at events throughout the town.

Our photographers were at football matches, fireworks displays, Santa parades and royal visits in the past.

They got lots of pictures - but these scenes were just too cute to ignore.

So if your little one was caught napping in Low Row in 2018, waiting for Santa in 2008 or watching the Queen drive by in 1998, we have memories for you.

The look of wonderment - or time for 40 winks. Either way, there might be a face you recognise in this retro spread.

The crowds were huge when Queen Elizabeth ll came to the North Hylton Road Trading Estate in 1993. But these flag-waving children had a great vantage point.

The wonder of a child's face at Christmas. This smiling girl was hoping to get a glimpse of Father Christmas at the 2008 Yuletide Wishes parade in Sunderland.

These England fans watched the Three Lions beat Paraguay in the 2006 World Cup. But the young lad on the right is taking it all in his stride.

