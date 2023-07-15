Nine children who stole the show at Sunderland events over the years

Sometimes, you just have to say 'awww, bless them'.
And that's the case in all of these Sunderland Echo archive photos which were taken at events throughout the town.
Our photographers were at football matches, fireworks displays, Santa parades and royal visits in the past.
They got lots of pictures - but these scenes were just too cute to ignore.
1. The look of wonderment - or time for 40 winks. Either way, there might be a face you recognise in this retro spread.
2. The crowds were huge when Queen Elizabeth ll came to the North Hylton Road Trading Estate in 1993. But these flag-waving children had a great vantage point.
3. The wonder of a child's face at Christmas. This smiling girl was hoping to get a glimpse of Father Christmas at the 2008 Yuletide Wishes parade in Sunderland.
4. These England fans watched the Three Lions beat Paraguay in the 2006 World Cup. But the young lad on the right is taking it all in his stride.
