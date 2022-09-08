12 photos of Her Majesty in Wearside and County Durham as we pay tribute to the Queen of our hearts
She reigned over us for longer than any other monarch and remained loved throughout it all.
Today, we pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll with a reflection on her visits to Wearside.
The crowds came out in their thousands to greet her in 2012, 2009, 2002, 2000, 1993, 1977, 1954, and 1946.
Share a special recollection by emailing [email protected]
And to inspire your memories, take a look at these archive photos of Her Majesty paying us a visit.
