The warmest of Royal occasions when Her Majesty came to Wearside and County Durham.
12 photos of Her Majesty in Wearside and County Durham as we pay tribute to the Queen of our hearts

She reigned over us for longer than any other monarch and remained loved throughout it all.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:57 pm

Today, we pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll with a reflection on her visits to Wearside.

The crowds came out in their thousands to greet her in 2012, 2009, 2002, 2000, 1993, 1977, 1954, and 1946.

Share a special recollection by emailing [email protected]

And to inspire your memories, take a look at these archive photos of Her Majesty paying us a visit.

1. Retro at Red House

Adoring crowds meeting Queen Elizabeth ll at Red House in 1993.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Flowers for Her Majesty

The Queen arriving at the Stadium of Light Metro station in 2009. Were you there?

Photo: KB

3. A Royal welcome

Huge crowds for the Queen's visit to Sunderland in 2009.

Photo: KB

4. Lining the route

Happy crowds roar their greeting as the Queen drives to Sunderland Civic Centre in 1993.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

QueenHer MajestyCounty Durham
