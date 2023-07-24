Sneezy the dwarf took his role a little too literally in Sunderland Empire’s panto - he came down with flu.

Actor David Davies added unscripted coughs and splutters to his seasonal sneezes in the Christmas show.

11-year-old saves the day alongside Ant and Dec

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it would have been a case of Snow White and the Six Dwarfs of Pallion if schoolgirl Elizabeth Hope-Hindmarsh, 11, hadn’t taken over the part.

Read More Watch as new Roker Park café arrives by crane to serve up new chapter for Sunderland green space

Elizabeth, one of the show’s juvenile dancers, became Sneezy in three performances of the panto, alongside stars Ant and Dec.

Ant and Dec appearing in the panto Snow White, at the Sunderland Empire in 1998.

Was it the only piece of dramatic news on Wearside that year? Oh no it wasn't.

Sad times for 670 workers

Workers at Grove Cranes, where 670 people worked at the time, were told in 1998 that it would be ceasing production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town End Farm Youth Project got some news which was music to their ears.

It had been offering young people musical tuition since it was set up more than five years earlier.

A big moment for Lyndsey

It led to 12-year-old singer Lyndsey Day being offered a session in a London recording studio thanks to the centre’s hard work.

Budding singing star Lyndsey Day with Town End Farm Youth musicians David Cuthbertson, 15, left and Steve Dorward, 15.

The Glebe miners’ banner, damaged two years earlier, was restored and display in Washington town centre library.

Victoria Medhurst, senior assistant at Washington town centre library, with the restored Glebe miners' banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It formed part of collection of memorabilia, including photographs and artefacts, provided by the Washington and District Heritage Society.

Wearside entered the charts after being put on a map of Britain’s rock and roll highlights.

It was designed to encourage foreign tourists to undertake their own pop pilgrimages, as well as giving home-grown fans a guided tour.

A star's barbers in the spotlight

Sunderland was mentioned as the birthplace of Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham also hit the right note with an entry about a barber’s shop where Prefab Sprout frontman Paddy McAloon used to get his hair cut.