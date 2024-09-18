30 years since the opening of Pzazz, the Sunderland nightclub which played out to the Muppets theme tune
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was a legendary place where you danced to Oops Upside Your Head and ended the evening with the Muppets theme tune.
Bentleys with a new twist
When we asked Echo readers about it in 2018, they had memories of a packed dance floor on Thursday nights, £10 entry with free drinks, the burger bar to the left of the club and the dark double doors as you went in.
Wednesdays was 80s night and some of you remembered getting a free bottle of bubbly on your birthday.
Up amongst the best in Wearside history
The venue was one of the places which was included in a Sunderland Echo retro ‘A to Z of nights out’ in 2019.
And lots of you chose it as your favourite when we asked readers to choose their all-time best nightclub in Wearside history, in a story from 2022.
But we want to know what you remember about nights at Pzazz.
Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.