30 years since the opening of Pzazz, the Sunderland nightclub which played out to the Muppets theme tune

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Can you believe it. Thirty years have passed since Pzazz nightclub opened in Sunderland.

It was a legendary place where you danced to Oops Upside Your Head and ended the evening with the Muppets theme tune.

Bentleys with a new twist

The former Bentleys got a makeover and re-opened as Pzazz in September 1994.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
How the club looked in September 1994 after its impressive makeover.How the club looked in September 1994 after its impressive makeover.
How the club looked in September 1994 after its impressive makeover. | se

When we asked Echo readers about it in 2018, they had memories of a packed dance floor on Thursday nights, £10 entry with free drinks, the burger bar to the left of the club and the dark double doors as you went in.

Wednesdays was 80s night and some of you remembered getting a free bottle of bubbly on your birthday.

Celebrating the opening of Pzazz in 1994 were manager Paul Klein, with left to right, Christine Hodgson, Karen Wood, Lucy Barrett and Vickie Stewart.Celebrating the opening of Pzazz in 1994 were manager Paul Klein, with left to right, Christine Hodgson, Karen Wood, Lucy Barrett and Vickie Stewart.
Celebrating the opening of Pzazz in 1994 were manager Paul Klein, with left to right, Christine Hodgson, Karen Wood, Lucy Barrett and Vickie Stewart. | se

Up amongst the best in Wearside history

A look inside Pzazz in 1994. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you.A look inside Pzazz in 1994. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you.
A look inside Pzazz in 1994. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you. | se

The venue was one of the places which was included in a Sunderland Echo retro ‘A to Z of nights out’ in 2019.

And lots of you chose it as your favourite when we asked readers to choose their all-time best nightclub in Wearside history, in a story from 2022.

But we want to know what you remember about nights at Pzazz.

Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Drinks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.