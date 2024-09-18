Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Can you believe it. Thirty years have passed since Pzazz nightclub opened in Sunderland.

Bentleys with a new twist

The former Bentleys got a makeover and re-opened as Pzazz in September 1994.

When we asked Echo readers about it in 2018, they had memories of a packed dance floor on Thursday nights, £10 entry with free drinks, the burger bar to the left of the club and the dark double doors as you went in.

Up amongst the best in Wearside history

The venue was one of the places which was included in a Sunderland Echo retro ‘A to Z of nights out’ in 2019.

And lots of you chose it as your favourite when we asked readers to choose their all-time best nightclub in Wearside history, in a story from 2022.

But we want to know what you remember about nights at Pzazz.

Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]