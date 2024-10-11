Mystery as 80-year-old Sunderland family photo album ends up in the Netherlands
Benjamin van den Dobbelsteen is hoping Echo followers can help trace the Hume family whose photos he has from the 1940s and 1950s.
A mystery which stretches back 80 years
‘How the album ended up in the Netherlands is a mystery,“ said Benjamin but he added: “I would really like to try and return it to a family member.”
“Being from the Netherlands makes it very difficult for me to follow every road possible to find the family, but I thought your paper might be a start.”
A fish dealer who lived in Hylton Road
We are happy to help and here are few snippets of information which we do know about the people pictured.
One is Alfred Hume who was a fish dealer in the 1950's. He was known by his family as Alf and he was born in 1921.
They married in Scotland
His wife was Violet Hume. They married in July 1948 in the Elgin Baptist Church, Scotland. The couple had two sons, Norman and David who were born in 1950.
A year later, the family lived in Hylton Road, in Sunderland.
Alf died in Sunderland Royal Hospital in October 1999. Violet lived until 2001.
Can anyone help us to trace the family. If you can, email [email protected] to tell us more.
