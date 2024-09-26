When Sunderland's trams disappeared from the streets, 70 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Sep 2024, 05:16 BST

Sunderland’s roads had one of their biggest overhauls 70 years ago.

The tram tracks which had been a part of Wearside life for decades were ripped out.

The era of transport was over and the final lines were gone by 70 years ago this month.

We have Echo archive reminders of Seaburn, Grangetown, Durham Road, Fawcett Street and Southwick in the 1950s.

Digging up the era of tramlines on Sunderland's roads.

1. Days of the trams

Digging up the era of tramlines on Sunderland's roads. | se

The last tram at Southwick was pictured at the terminus in November 1950.

2. Sign of the times in Southwick

The last tram at Southwick was pictured at the terminus in November 1950. | se

Removing tram tracks at Junction of Borough Road and Frederick Street in 1952.

3. Hard at work

Removing tram tracks at Junction of Borough Road and Frederick Street in 1952. | se

Workmen are seen here pulling up part of the tram track in Borough Road 72 years ago.

4. Back in time on Borough Road

Workmen are seen here pulling up part of the tram track in Borough Road 72 years ago. | se

