Seven pictures to mark Kids in the Kitchen day in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Sep 2024, 05:34 BST

Take a good selection of school kitchens, lots of Wearside youngsters and a plateful of food.

You end up with an Echo archive gallery of great scenes of children taking over in the kitchen.

Which is ideal as National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day is held on September 13.

To celebrate, we prepared this mix of scenes from St Anthony’s, Pennywell, Southwick and Diamond Hall.

Check out these Wearside children having fun with cooking.

1. A blend of foody memories

Check out these Wearside children having fun with cooking. | se

Photo Sales
Pennywell School pupils Peter Donaghue and Leanne Dodsworth tackled the cheese savouries during a cookery lesson in February 1995.

2. Say cheese

Pennywell School pupils Peter Donaghue and Leanne Dodsworth tackled the cheese savouries during a cookery lesson in February 1995. | se

Photo Sales
This cookery class for parents and children looked like it was a success in Sunderland in December 2006.

3. Serving up in 2006

This cookery class for parents and children looked like it was a success in Sunderland in December 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Caitlin Pomfret and Emma Jane Lee were learning about healthy food in Haswell in 2006.

4. Healthy in Haswell

Caitlin Pomfret and Emma Jane Lee were learning about healthy food in Haswell in 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice