Seven pictures to mark Kids in the Kitchen day in Sunderland

You end up with an Echo archive gallery of great scenes of children taking over in the kitchen.
Which is ideal as National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day is held on September 13.
1. A blend of foody memories
Check out these Wearside children having fun with cooking. | se
2. Say cheese
Pennywell School pupils Peter Donaghue and Leanne Dodsworth tackled the cheese savouries during a cookery lesson in February 1995. | se
3. Serving up in 2006
This cookery class for parents and children looked like it was a success in Sunderland in December 2006. | se
4. Healthy in Haswell
Caitlin Pomfret and Emma Jane Lee were learning about healthy food in Haswell in 2006. | se
