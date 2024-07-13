15 wonderful brass band memories from Sunderland and East Durham

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Jul 2024, 05:25 BST

We are banging the drum for Wearside’s brass band scene.

This week is Brass Band Week and the musical scene has plenty of history in the Sunderland area.

We tuned in to 40 years of photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

You might remember these scenes from Broadway, Bexhill, Hetton and Houghton.

Just as impressive are these images from Easington, Seaham, Belmont and Murton.

Enjoy - and why not compose your own memories by getting in touch and telling us more.

15 musical scenes: It's a symphony of Sunderland and East Durham memories.

1. Best of brass band memories

15 musical scenes: It's a symphony of Sunderland and East Durham memories. | se

Photo Sales
Band master Alan Hope was getting members of Broadway School Brass Band ready for a national contest in 1974.

2. Brilliant from Broadway

Band master Alan Hope was getting members of Broadway School Brass Band ready for a national contest in 1974. | se

Photo Sales
Members of the Wearside Brass Band who played Christmas carols in Mowbray Park in 1979.

3. Carols in 1979

Members of the Wearside Brass Band who played Christmas carols in Mowbray Park in 1979. | se

Photo Sales
This workshop for brass band players was held at Durham County Hall in November 2003.

4. Notes from 2003

This workshop for brass band players was held at Durham County Hall in November 2003. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHistoryEast DurhamMemoriesSunderland EchoLeeds Rhinos NostalgiaMusic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice