With the UK’s Prime Ministerial position in the spotlight, we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to find photos of PM’s paying a visit to the Sunderland area, either during their term of office or before they came to power.

Did you get to see David Cameron at Nissan or Edward Heath in Belmont. How about Harold Macmillan in Sunderland or James Callaghan when he visited Durham.

If you did, here is a reminder of those special days.

1. Bracing the chills Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan visited Sunderland on a January day in 1959.

2. A visit to a children's centre Prime Minister Gordon Brown visited a children's centre in Sherburn, Durham, in this reminder from 2009.

3. Nissan in 1986 Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher opened the Nissan car plant in 1986.

4. Meeting the pupils Prime Minister Tony Blair met pupils from Easington Community School at the Labour club in Trimdon in 2005.