Spotlight on Seaham St Cuthbert's Primary: An outstanding school in 9 wonderful photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:52 BST

What a school St Cuthbert’s Primary in Seaham is.

Ofsted inspectors had nothing but praise for it, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It got us thinking about the other great times that the school appeared in the paper, and here are those scenes once more.

It’s a great gallery of memories from 2004 to 2017 including stage shows and days filled with heritage.

Here’s your chance to re-live it all.

Have a good browse through our retro Echo photos and then get in touch to tell us more about them.

1. Join in with the memories

The school's all conquering football teams lined up for a photo in 2004.

2. Winners all

Pupils who put on a wonderful production of Oliver 18 years ago. Recognise anyone?

3. Glorious in 2006

Some great costumes here. It's a memory from 2007 when pupils celebrated World Book Day.

4. Fancy times in 2007

