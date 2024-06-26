It got us thinking about the other great times that the school appeared in the paper, and here are those scenes once more.
It’s a great gallery of memories from 2004 to 2017 including stage shows and days filled with heritage.
Here’s your chance to re-live it all.
1. Join in with the memories
Have a good browse through our retro Echo photos and then get in touch to tell us more about them. | se
2. Winners all
The school's all conquering football teams lined up for a photo in 2004. | se
3. Glorious in 2006
Pupils who put on a wonderful production of Oliver 18 years ago. Recognise anyone? | se
4. Fancy times in 2007
Some great costumes here. It's a memory from 2007 when pupils celebrated World Book Day. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.