Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was leaky, smelly and the people of Sunderland loved it

There’s a Sunderland shopping arcade which used to sell records, bikes, football boots and fishing rods.

It is 50 years since shoppers last has a chance to browse round Palmers Arcade. It was long since demolished.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Window shopping in the arcade in a view from November 1960. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Nine vanished Sunderland attractions and landmarks lost through time, including Seaburn Zoo and Pallion Market

But plenty of you have memories of it and especially the shops which filled the little shopping mall.

Willie Watson’s for sports gear

Here’s a reminder of a story from 2017 when Echo readers remembered the shops and how the arcade had a leaky roof as well as a smell of leather.

Willie Watson’s shop was great for all your sporting needs.

One reader remembered "walking through and the smell of the leather" while another got his first bike from Palmers "as a reward for passing my 11+".

Here's Palmers, the Scottish Knitting Company, Books and more. It's another memory from November 1970. | se

Train sets from Lermans

There was Lermans toy shop where you could get train sets and Palmers shop which was great for push chairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lermans toy shop was in the picture in November 1970. The arcade was demolished not long afterwards. | se

Some of you remembered the tackle shop where you could buy fishing rods.

One reader remembered Browns the photographers. Another recalled Reeds jewellers and plenty of you remembered the pram shop.

Brown's photographer's in the foreground of this 1960 look in the arcade. | se

Snuff which was not to be sneezed at

There were memories of a tobacconist back in the days when pipes were the fashion, and where you could stock up on snuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site where the arcade once stood was pictured in September 1972 when the bulldozers had almost completed their demolition job.