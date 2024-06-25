Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘St Cuthbert’s is a school that makes our children feel special and that they can achieve’

St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School headteacher Nicola Noble said staff are “incredibly proud” after their latest Ofsted inspection suggested the school is potentially on the verge of becoming outstanding.

As a ‘good’ school, St Cuthbert’s underwent a Section 8 inspection to determine if standards have been maintained and, if necessary, to trigger a subsequent Section 5 inspection if inspectors believed the school to be either outstanding or no longer at the required standards to be deemed good. Whilst currently still officially a good school, the inspection team said: “The evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now.”

Headteacher Nicola Noble (left) and deputy headteacher Elaine Parlett celebrate the school's Ofsted report. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Headteacher Nicola Noble said: “We are incredibly proud of this report, which is a wonderful reflection of the hard work and support of our whole school community; staff, pupils, governors and families.

“The report highlights the many strengths of our school and shows that we truly are a school family with the children at the heart of everything we do.” Inspectors were fulsome in their praise of the school’s pupils and teachers.

They said: “Pupils at St Cuthbert’s embody the school’s vision and ‘strive for excellence’.

“Pupils behaviour is exemplary and older pupils act as excellent role models for others.

“Pupils are polite, well mannered and considerate of others. They enter school with wide smiles each morning and enjoy coming to school.

“Staff create a positive learning environment that is evident across the school and pupils enjoy exciting and engaging lessons.”

Lead inspector Richard Beadnall was particularly impressed with the school’s curriculum and development of children’s literacy.

He said: “Leaders have crafted a high-quality, bespoke curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.

“This curriculum gives every pupil the opportunity to achieve and experience success. This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Talented staff teach this curriculum with consistency. This means that pupils achieve highly and across a wide range of subjects and their work is of exceptional quality.

“Staff make careful adaptations to the curriculum so that all pupils access high quality teaching and learning. “The school ensures that reading is a high priority. Well-trained staff teach the phonics curriculum with great skill.

“Pupils quickly gain the phonics knowledge they need. Accurate assessment means that any gaps in phonics knowledge are closed quickly and as a result, children become confident and fluent readers.”

Feedback from parents about the school was very positive.

One parent told inspectors: “St Cuthbert’s is a school that makes our children feel special and that they can achieve.

“The staff work hard to build strong relationships with their children and families to be able to work together.”