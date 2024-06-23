Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘This garden would have cost thousands of pounds to create and we just couldn’t have done it without them’

Children at Plains Farm Academy can now enjoy their own ‘secret garden’ thanks to volunteers from Sunderland based company, AESC.

As part of the company’s community initiative, workers more used to manufacturing batteries for Nissan’s electric vehicles turned their hands to creating a “wonderful” outdoor learning environment to meet the dreams of the school’s staff and children.

Volunteers from AESC join children at Plains Farm Academy for the opening of their new secret garden. | National World

The design, which was created by higher learning teaching assistant Karen Quill, includes a Jurassic world, fairy garden, reading corner with clock and bookshelf, and a transport and vehicles section.

The once overgrown space now also includes a mud kitchen, bug hotel and outdoor library/classroom.

After seeing the end result, Mrs Quill said: “I gave AESC a plan of what we wanted, but the end result is one thousand times better.

“This garden would have cost thousands of pounds to create and we just couldn’t have done it without them.

“It’s absolutely amazing and we are hugely grateful to AESC.”

The new secret garden at Plains Farm Academy. | National World

Headteacher Lesley Cassidy added: “It has been an absolutely amazing project from start to finish.

“Seeing the reaction of the children today is absolutely amazing. They are really excited about all the different areas and all the year groups will benefit

“We’ve got an outdoor library and reading den where children can read and write outside of the classroom and it’s just a really good resource for the school.

“A massive, massive thank you to the staff at AESC for making this happen. They have even donated items from their own homes such as toys.

“We just couldn’t have done this without their help and support.”

Children enjoy playing in the new secret garden. | National World

One of the volunteers who took part in the two week project was former Plains Farm Academy pupil, now AESC supervisor, Connor Lyall.

Conor, 21, said: “It’s excellent to come back somewhere you used to come as a child and create this resource where the children can play.

“Seeing them all so happy is very satisfying and shows that we have done a good job.”

Colleague Rob Thompson added: “As a company we want to give something back to the community and I think everyone feels proud of what we have done.

“A couple of the lads used to attend this school and all the volunteers enjoyed the project and feel it’s important to connect with where you are from.

“There is a lot of satisfaction in seeing the end result and the children enjoying what we’ve created.” The secret garden certainly has the approval of the school’s children.

Children can enjoy some quiet time in the reading den. | National World

Year 6 pupil Amelia Dee, 11, said: “This space is so much better. The secret garden is such a good idea because you can just come in and have fun doing all the different activities.”

Sienna Wilson, 11, said: “The transport section is really good. My brother loves cars and this is a great place to play.

“We’ve also been reading in the outdoor classroom.”

Classmate Darcy Leigh-Warrener, 11, added: “I think the garden is really nice as there are areas where boys and girls can go and enjoy the activities.”