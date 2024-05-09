Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The children’s faces just lit up when they saw the new area’

Children at Hasting Hill Academy were left “amazed” following the unveiling of their new outdoor learning area which has been “brought back to life” by the efforts of volunteers from AESC.

Workers more used to manufacturing batteries for Nissan’s electric vehicles turned their hand to creating a vegetable and herb garden, reading hut, water play station and mud kitchen.

Hasting Hill Academy pupils and volunteers from AESC celebrate the opening of the school's new outdoor learning area.

The learning area also includes a reseeded grass area, assault course, climbing apparatus and tunnel for children to enjoy being active and having fun.

Teacher and Early Years Foundation lead Angela Winder said: “We did have some outdoor equipment here before, but the volunteers from AESC have added lots of new things as well as repairing equipment that was broken and painting everything.

“We saw their volunteer team had done something similar at North View Academy, which, like us, is part of Wise Academies.

“We got in touch with our plan and they were keen to come in and help.”

Children enjoy playing in the new sandpit.

The volunteers spent four days at the end of April bringing the learning area back to life and the children are already reaping the benefits.

Mrs Winder said: “The new learning area is amazing and the kids absolutely love it. Outdoor learning is such a big thing for children in supporting both their physical and mental health.

“The volunteers were such good role models and the children’s faces just lit up when they saw the new area.

“As a school we are hugely grateful for what AESC has done.”

The team also repaired the water play area.

After the official opening, the children got the chance to enjoy everything the new learning area has to offer.

Harper Dinsdale, five, said: “There’s lots to play with and I really like the sandpit and making mud pies.”

Lacy Rigby, also five, added: “I like everything and give it 10 out of 10.”

To celebrate the new outdoor learning area, the school invited the volunteer workers to a party in which the children presented them with a card, cakes and soft drinks to say thank you.

Project manager Craig Johnston said: “We were thrilled to be invited back into the school and it feels immense to see the children’s faces and everyone enjoying the new outdoor area.

“The weather wasn’t great but everyone still enjoyed the experience and there was an immense feeling of satisfaction at seeing the end result and knowing what a positive impact it will have on the children.”

AESC is currently involved with other community projects at Town End Academy and the Church of the Good Shepherd.

AESC representative Stuart Boyd said: “We have been in Sunderland for 10 years and it’s important to connect with the local community and give something back.

“The team are bursting with pride and really enjoyed getting involved in the community project. We always actually have more volunteers than can actually take part.