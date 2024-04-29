Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children and staff at Fulwell Junior School are celebrating their sporting success after their netball and football teams won Sunderland schools finals and have now made it through to the regional finals.

One of the school’s football teams, which is made up of girls, has made it through to the Jill Scott Cup final after beating St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in the semi-final.

Children and staff at Fulwell Junior School celebrate their sporting success.

Making it to the final is extra-special for the girls as European Championship winner Jill is a former pupil at the school.

Team captain Izzy Cook, 10, said: “There were lots of good teams in the tournament and so we are extremely happy to get through to the final.

“Jill Scott was actually at one of my matches at the weekend and she said she was happy Fulwell Junior’s has got to the final as she used to be a pupil here.”

After spending time training at the Beacon of Light, earlier this year (2024) the all girls team was give an opportunity to represent Sunderland AFC at the regional Premier League trophy.

After a 3-0 victory over Newcastle, the girls made it through to the semi-final where they were defeated by eventual winners, Middlesbrough.

Manager and Year 6 teacher, Hannah Fraser, said: “It’s unbelievable to get through to the Jill Scott Cup Final and the players attitude has been absolutely brilliant.”

Not to be outdone, the school’s other football team are celebrating seeing off 24 other schools from across the city to win the McAuliffe Cup.

After winning eight games to reach the final, the team beat Redby Academy to be crowned champions. It was nearly double success after the team made it through to the final of the EFL Kids Cup, narrowly losing after a penalty shoot-out.

Captain Orishe Balogun, 11, who also represents SAFC’s academy team, said: “I’m really proud as we didn’t lose a single game.”

Player of the McAuliffe Cup tournament was striker Noah Little who scored an impressive eight goals.

Noah, 10, said: “I’m really proud as a lot of the players were in Year 6 and I’m in Year 5.

“I would like to be a footballer and I have a trial at SAFC’s academy.”

Manager and Year 4 teacher Craig Remmer said: “They are all individually talented players but they came together to form a really strong team.

“Academic achievement is really important, but when children look back at their time in school one of the main things they remember is taking part in sport with their friends.”

It has also been a successful season for the school’s netball teams with both teams reaching the final of the Sunderland Primary Netball League Finals and the winning team going to represent the city at the Tyne and Wear finals which will take place at the Beacon of Light on June 7.

Captain Chloe Burtoft, 11, said: “Everyone is really happy to get through to the regional finals and I think we can go on and win this tournament.”

Manager and higher level teaching assistant, Louise Cook, added: “Both teams have been amazing and showed great sportsmanship and pulled together so well.