Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The headteacher at a special school has thanked Sunderland-based business AESC UK Ltd for bringing the school’s forest garden “back to life” and leaving the children “absolutely thrilled” with their new facility.

Workers at the new gigafactory, which supplies batteries for Nissan’s growing fleet of electric cars, spent four days at North View Academy reviving the school’s garden area which had become “overgrown and unusable” during the Covid pandemic.

Children at North View Academy give a thumbs up to their new forest school and garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AESC UK Ltd contacted the school as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme. Headteacher Gary Mellfont said: “The company are looking to develop relationships with schools and a representative phoned me to ask if there was anything we needed support with.

“I suggested our old forest garden which had become completely overgrown during Covid and damaged from storms.

“We simply have not had time to sort it and the garden had been out of use for two years.

“The team from AESC UK Ltd came out to visit the school, ask what we needed and went away and put a plan together.”

Children from North View Academy at their new forest school and garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month (March) AESC volunteers returned and “worked in all weathers” to clear the garden, fix, paint and waterproof the eight planting beds as well as creating an outdoor learning space and a ‘hobbit hut’ to store the children’s gardening tools and outdoor clothing.

Mr Mellefont said: “The weather was horrendous on the first day with wind and rain, but the amount of work they got done was brilliant.

“AESC has completely brought the garden back to life - it’s like brand new again and I can’t thank them enough.

“The kids are absolutely thrilled to have their garden back.”

The garden had become overgrown and had not been used for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children will now be able to use the planting beds to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers while the outdoor forest school will be used as a base for pupils to learn about science, horticulture and geography.

Mr Mellefont said: “The children are really excited about the new garden. A lot of our children will benefit from learning in a different environment outside the classroom.

“It’s an ideal time to reopen this space with spring here and summer around the corner. I think it’s great that AESC want to give something back to the local community.”