Nine things you did in the last year of primary school in Sunderland

9 things you got up to before you left primary school in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

It's one of those defining years in a child's life. They're about to leave primary education to start life at the 'big school'.

But before they left, there was one last year of fun to be had.

And this is what they did at Hill View, Hasting Hill, Hudson Road, and New Silksworth.

You appeared on stage at Bexhill in 2003, won awards at Valley Road in 2011, and made dolls at Seaburn Dene in 2012.

Have a browse. It's class.

Pupils at Bexhill Primary in Town End Farm put on a production of Cats in 2003.

Seaburn Dene Primary school Year 6 pupils with the Daruma Dolls they made in 2012.

Bishop Harland pupils did a litter pick in the community in 2011.

