You asked and we were happy to oblige.
Here are 9 of them including a dress-up day for the Millennium in 2000, competing in City Sings in 2004 and going Victorian at the Donnison Centre in 2009.
Enjoy the trip back to the classroom - and the playground.
1. Plenty of faces from the school's past to recognise. See how many you can remember.
2. Pupils of Hill View Junior School taking part in a Living History Lesson at the Donnison Heritage Centre in 2009.
3. Back to 2006 and Hill View pupil James Hanson got a fire safety lesson from YFA member Chantelle Smith.
4. The five-a-side team in 1991 with captain Christopher Wild, centre. Left to right: Leon Wilson, Andrew Frater, Christopher Page, Timothy Bartley, Chris Wild, Gareth Downey, Lee Downey, Richard Hartis.
