Nine memories from Sunderland's Hill View Juniors, including the day children did maths on the beach

Re-live the happy days you had at Hill View Juniors

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST

You asked and we were happy to oblige.

We had a request for photos from Hill View Junior School and the Sunderland Echo archives did not disappoint.

Here are 9 of them including a dress-up day for the Millennium in 2000, competing in City Sings in 2004 and going Victorian at the Donnison Centre in 2009.

Enjoy the trip back to the classroom - and the playground.

Plenty of faces from the school's past to recognise. See how many you can remember.

Pupils of Hill View Junior School taking part in a Living History Lesson at the Donnison Heritage Centre in 2009.

Back to 2006 and Hill View pupil James Hanson got a fire safety lesson from YFA member Chantelle Smith.

The five-a-side team in 1991 with captain Christopher Wild, centre. Left to right: Leon Wilson, Andrew Frater, Christopher Page, Timothy Bartley, Chris Wild, Gareth Downey, Lee Downey, Richard Hartis.

