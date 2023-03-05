Nine pictures of Sunderland little ones when they were aged nine and ten at Wearside schools

Didn’t you just love lessons in Year 5 classrooms across Sunderland in the past.
You had loads of fun at Hastings Hill, Bexhill and Town End Farm Academies if these scenes are anything to go by.
You dressed as First World War children in 2013 and made your own Chinese New Year decorations at West Rainton Primary in 2013.
There’s loads more besides but why not have a look for yourself.
1. Time for a biscuit
Empire biscuits were on the menu for Year 5 pupils Chloe Adamson from Hastings Hill Academy, Luke McCartney from Bexhill Academy and Tia Kelly from Town End Academy. They were all imagining the time of the First World War in this 2013 project.
2. Rocking back to 2012
A performance of "We Will Rock You" at Southmoor School. Pictured in 2012 were John Appleton as Khashoggi and teacher Anne Twine as the Killer Queen with her assistants played by Year 5 pupils from Hill View Junior School; Natasha Hair, Josie Appleby, Emma Bell, Grace Kennedy, Faye Potts and Gracie Mitchell..
3. Happy faces in Hylton Castle
The new playground equipment was going down a treat among Year 5 pupils at Hylton Castle Primary School in 2008.
4. Special celebrations in West Rainton
Year 5 cheerleaders helped to make the Chinese New Year celebrations extra special at West Rainton Primary School in 2013, while Year 6 students carried the dragon they made for the occasion.
