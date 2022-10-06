Nine Sunderland classroom heroes from the archives as we celebrate World Teacher Day

It was World Teachers Day on October 5 and the special day has been celebrated since 1994.
We want to pay tribute to the school staff who have done Sunderland and East Durham proud over the years.
There are archive photos from Southmoor, Hudson Road, Valley Road, Shiney Row and Grange Park schools.
1. Anne Twine
A scene from "We Will Rock You" at Southmoor School in 2012. Teacher Anne Twine played the Killer Queen with her assistants played by Year 5 pupils from Hill View Junior School; Natasha Hair, Josie Appleby, Emma Bell, Grace Kennedy, Faye Potts and Gracie Mitchell..
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
2. Sharon Vincent
Year 4 pupils from Valley Road Primary School took part in a serious Victorian school lesson, under the watchful eye of teacher Sharon Vincent at the Donnison School in 2012.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn
3. Pauline Wood
Head Teacher Pauline Wood with Head Girl Brogan Walton 10, and Head Boy David Rowe 10, pictured with the cake during the 80th birthday celebrations at Grange Park Primary School, Sunderland, in 2011.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn
4. Janet Holyoak
Newbottle Primary School marked a week with visitors from Senegal with a dress-up day in 2011. Pictured left to right were Matthew Cornthwaite, Anna Medhurst, Malaika Ngbongbo, Sarah Bartle and Millie Ramshaw with teacher Janet Holyoak, Senegalese headteacher Boubacar Niasse and Kylie Myers from Omnicom.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry