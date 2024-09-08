War might have been on the way but it didn’t stop a piece of movie drama coming to Sunderland.

In September 1939, town centre shoppers could have been forgiven for thinking they were seeing things.

A coach and horses on Fawcett Street

A 19th century stage coach, drawn by a four in hand horse team, moved down Fawcett Street.

The day a stage coach was seen in Fawcett Street in 1939. | se

The scene caused quite a stir but there was a reason for it.

It was advertising a new film which was being show at Blacks Regal Theatre a few days later.

Regal by name and by nature

Black’s Regal was the place to be seen back in the day.

It was regal by name and by nature.

It opened in 1932 and had a long walk-in passage which was surrounded on each side by mirrors, leading into the main stalls foyer area.

Five thousand people were said to have attended the opening which was hailed at the time as the last word in comfort.

Holmeside pictured in 1952, when Black's Regal cinema was a popular haunt of Wearsiders. | se

Staff would spray perfume in the foyer

A page boy could be seen spraying perfume around the foyer from time to time.

Staff wore smart uniforms and children could get in for 2 shillings and sixpence.

The venue held live entertainment as well as showing films.

Opening night visitors enjoyed a dance performance by Myron Pearl and Company, as well as the sounds of tenor Hugh Ormond, before sitting back for Out of the Blue.

Willie Watson, captain of Sunderland football team, and Mrs Watson, meet film star David Farrar who made a personal appearance at Black's Regal Theatre in 1951. | se

Cinemas in decline

In later decades, especially by the end of the 1950s, cinemas were in decline and the Regal survived.

It changed its name to the Odeon and, in the 1960s, opened its doors to music fans with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Marty Wilde and Billy Fury performing there.

