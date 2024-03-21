Nine great pictures remembering Sunderland's cinemas of old, featuring ice cream, usherettes and three showings

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Mar 2024, 16:27 GMT

The curtain's up on movie memories as focus on some favourite Sunderland picture house scenes.

And what better time to do it than now as we look forward to cinema chain Omniplex coming to town.

We found usherettes, projection workers, movie goers and even a Sunderland star of the big screen in the Echo archives.

It all adds up to the total retro movie experience. All you need is the popcorn.

80 years of Sunderland cinema history in one gallery.

1. Projections from the past

The cinematographer at the Havelock was pictured getting the next film ready in 1938.

2. Behind the scenes

Sunderland's very own big screen star Christine Norden was pictured in Mowbray Park in 1947, days before she started work on a new movie with Paulette Goddard.

3. Relaxing in the park

Black's Regal cinema was a huge hit with cinema goers in 1952.

4. Back to Black's

