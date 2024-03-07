Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cinema chain Omniplex are advertising for a general manager in Sunderland after the council recently agreed a lease with a new cinema operator.

It looks like the former Empire Cinema in Sunniside has a new operator

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there's been no official announcement of who will be taking over the former Empire Cinema in Sunderland yet, Omniplex this week listed a job advert for Sunderland..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The job spec reads: "Would you like to join a growing company in an exciting industry? If so we are currently recruiting a General Manager for our state-of-the art all-digital Sunderland Omniplex! This is a senior role with a high degree of responsibility."

Established in Ireland in the early 90s, Omniplex operates many cinemas across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and has since branched into mainland UK.

The company describes itself as: "the market leaders in cinema, with state of the art technology, ensuring our customers enjoy the best experience possible!"

Sunderland has been without a cinema since July 2023, when Empire Cinemas went into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council had already acquired the Sunniside Leisure building, where the cinema was based, before the national announcement from Empire Cinemas.

In recent months, the council has revealed spending proposals for the refurbishment and re-fit of the Sunniside Leisure complex, with Capital investment proposed for the 2024/2025 year aiming to bring vacant units at the leisure complex back into use.

Last year, they entered talks with a number of possible operators to take over the site and run it as a cinema once more.

And earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s Labour leader confirmed the council is in the “advanced stages of agreeing a lease” for a cinema operator at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News that a cinema will return comes in the week that the spotlight of the UK's film and TV industry fell on Sunderland.