News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Lost cinemas of Sunderland - and the parts of them you can see today

After the sudden collapse in 2023 of the Empire chain, Sunderland city centre was left without a single cinema.

By Graham Murray
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The nearest one left at the time of writing is the Cineworld branch in Boldon.

It’s a far cry from the golden age of picture houses, when you could find one on almost every main street - and not just in the centre of what was, back then, a town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some were grand as you like, while others were affectionately regarded as ‘fleapits’.

Some leave remnants behind to this day - including the remarkable art deco ‘dancing ladies’ that can still be seen inside Mecca Bingo.

Most Popular

Others have vanished without trace, their sites changed beyond recognition by the passing years.

One is set for a new life that’s also an old life, as it’s reconstructed at Beamish.

Reporter Tony Gillan guides us through a lost era when Wearside was teeming with cinemas.

Related topics:SunderlandCinemasHistoryheritageNostalgia