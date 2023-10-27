News you can trust since 1873
Family tree researcher's quest has reached the Sunderland shipyards

Mementoes of his service are treasured in the family

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
A great granddaughter has launched a search to find information on an ancestor who made a difference in the shipyards.

Rebecca Hodgson is hoping Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette readers can unearth more details on Edgar Workman.

SP Austins in Sunderland in 1956.
SP Austins in Sunderland in 1956.
Her great granddad was on the board of WF Fenwick and Co from 1903 to 1954.

A silver gift to say thank you

He received a silver model of the Shields-built cargo ship Rushwood upon leaving Fenwick in 1954, and it was inscribed with the message 'from his colleagues on the board'.

Rebecca Hodgson who is hoping to find out more about her great grandfather.
Rebecca Hodgson who is hoping to find out more about her great grandfather.

The model of the Rushwood which was given to Edgar Workman.
The model of the Rushwood which was given to Edgar Workman.

The Rushwood was built by John Readhead and Sons' West Yard.

The inscription on the model.
The inscription on the model.

Edgar then joined SP Austin and Son which later made up Austin and Pickersgills when Austins and William Pickersgills merged.

Edgar Workman with his daughter, Mary Workman.
Edgar Workman with his daughter, Mary Workman.
His name and photo are included in the 1953 Wear Shipbuilders Association Centenary Book.

A family connection

Rebecca told us: "My mother (his grand daughter) attended at least one ship launch with him - I assume in the mid-late 1950s.

"I am very interested in finding out more and seeing if there are official photos from that era."

Rebecca's mother Elizabeth Jackson was the granddaughter of Edgar.

Rebecca added: "I feel so proud that my great grandfather was involved in such an important industry."

To get in touch and help Rebecca with her search, email [email protected]

