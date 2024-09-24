The Bollywood star who swapped it all for a shop in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bollywood in all its brilliance is celebrated on September 24.

World Bollywood Day is almost here but did you know about the Sunderland shop owner with big links to the showbiz industry.

Chain Singh Gill, from Farringdon, was pictured in the Sunderland Echo in 1999.

Back then, we told how he had starred in more than 200 film and TV roles before settling down to run his shop.

Sunderland shop owner Chain Singh Gill who starred in more than 200 film and TV roles. | se

But he isn’t the only Sunderland link that Wearside has to the hugely popular film genre.

Bollywood dancing at St Josephs Primary School in July 2010. | se

Prajyoti Madhusudan has fun with reception pupils from Hetton Lyons Primary school. | se

Maybe you were among the thousands of people who turned up for the Bollywood Diwali Mela Festival which was held at the Museum and Winter Gardens.

Diwali Celebrations at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens in 2016 with Kingsley Venty, Anmol Hussain and Samir Sharma. | se

And perhaps you were one of the people who had fun at the Bollywood Spectacular which was held at the Town Moor Stage when the Tall Ships Races came to Sunderland in 2018.

Whatever your Bollywood memories are, we hope you celebrate in style on September 24.