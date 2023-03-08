News you can trust since 1873
Dance, art and lots of laughs. A reminder of events from 2003 onwards.

Nine retro Sunderland photos from International Women's Day celebrations over the years

It is International Women’s Day – a day which has seen some great events across Wearside and County Durham over the years.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 9:41am

You were pampered in Thorney Close in 2013, enjoyed Bollywood dancing in Peterlee in 2016 and had a go at art in Murton in 2005.

And you had fun on a karaoke bus in Seaham in 2007.

But that’s just the start. We have more memories of International Women’s Day in a photo collection from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Take a look.

Thorney Close Action and Enterprise Centre was the venue for a range of beauty treatments in the ladies pamper area. Amanda Howell from Springwell is pictured having a manicure by Bernadette Laws from Shapers.

1. Beauty treatments in 2013

Photo: Picture by David Allan

On the karaoke bus which was part of the fun at Parkside Community Centre in Seaham on International Women's Day in 2007.

2. Karaoke time

Photo: AB

Helen Attewell, left, and Jenny McKenna were having a great time with chains at the Washington Bridge event 18 years ago.

3. Links to 2005

Photo: AB

Vandana Venayka leads the Bollywood dance session during the International Women's day event at Peterlee Methodist Church 7 years ago.

4. A bit of Bollywood

Photo: FRANK REID

