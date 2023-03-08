It is International Women’s Day – a day which has seen some great events across Wearside and County Durham over the years.
You were pampered in Thorney Close in 2013, enjoyed Bollywood dancing in Peterlee in 2016 and had a go at art in Murton in 2005.
And you had fun on a karaoke bus in Seaham in 2007.
But that’s just the start. We have more memories of International Women’s Day in a photo collection from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Beauty treatments in 2013
Thorney Close Action and Enterprise Centre was the venue for a range of beauty treatments in the ladies pamper area. Amanda Howell from Springwell is pictured having a manicure by Bernadette Laws from Shapers.
Photo: Picture by David Allan
2. Karaoke time
On the karaoke bus which was part of the fun at Parkside Community Centre in Seaham on International Women's Day in 2007.
Photo: AB
3. Links to 2005
Helen Attewell, left, and Jenny McKenna were having a great time with chains at the Washington Bridge event 18 years ago.
Photo: AB
4. A bit of Bollywood
Vandana Venayka leads the Bollywood dance session during the International Women's day event at Peterlee Methodist Church 7 years ago.
Photo: FRANK REID