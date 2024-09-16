Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tale of bygone attitudes emerged in Sunderland in 1957 - and it involved two zebras with a link to Princess Margaret.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 1957, two zebras had arrived on a cargo ship as a gift for Princess Margaret from Mombassa.

A gift from Tanganyika

They were transported aboard the 10,270 ton cargo ship Nuddea and were a gift from the Government of Tanganyika.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sunderland shipyards on film: An Echo look at Thompsons

“They are incredibly camera shy, ” reported the Sunderland Echo at the time.

But the zebras had developed a taste for tobacco and the report added: “Only the smell of tobacco from a sailor’s pipe finally encouraged them to show themselves to a photographer.”

A first for Sunderland

The ship's chief engineer Mr Brown was pictured with the two zebras in 1957. | se

It wasn’t the only shipping news to make headlines that year.

Sunderland made shipbuilding history in 1957 when a 19,000-ton tanker was launched without the help of tugs for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strike by the Wear’s tugboatmen prompted bosses at JL Thompson to seek an alternative plan for a ship called Spinanger.

Dozens of workers would have been laid off

The first tugless launch of big ship ever attempted was crowned with success in the Wear in 1957. The 19,000 ton Spinanger made history. | se

The vessel was built for Bergen-based Westfal-Larsen and Co.

If the ship had remained at Thompson’s, it meant dozens of people would have been paid off.

So the decision was taken to go for a tugless launch.

The Sunderland Echo reported at the time: “It was the first time that a ship as large as this has ever been launched in this country without the use of tugs and the experiment was crowned a huge success.”

Tell us if you remember life on Wearside in 1957. Email [email protected]