Look at these views of Goldman’s pawnbrokers, the Crown and Sceptre and Railway Tavern pubs.
There’s a selection of local churches too including St Mary Magdalene and Franklin Street Pentecostal.
Enjoy the full trip by browsing through the gallery.
1. Down Memory Lane in Millfield
The cobbled streets, Post Office, churches and pubs of Millfield are all included in our retro gallery. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society
2. Taking you back to 1960
A single passer by braves the wet weather in Wilson Street in this view from 1960. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society
3. Back to 1966
Franklin Street Pentecostal Church takes centre stage in this 1966 photograph. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society
4. Retro at the Railway Tavern
The Railway Tavern takes us back to Sunderland in July 1966. | Bill Hawkins/ Sunderland Antiquarian Society
