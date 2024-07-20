11 memories from Millfield - pictures of the Sunderland community in the 1960s and the 1970s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jul 2024, 05:55 GMT

Start the car. We’re off on a journey to Millfield in the 1960s and 1970s.

And what a journey it will be thanks to all these photos from Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Look at these views of Goldman’s pawnbrokers, the Crown and Sceptre and Railway Tavern pubs.

There’s a selection of local churches too including St Mary Magdalene and Franklin Street Pentecostal.

Enjoy the full trip by browsing through the gallery.

The cobbled streets, Post Office, churches and pubs of Millfield are all included in our retro gallery.

1. Down Memory Lane in Millfield

The cobbled streets, Post Office, churches and pubs of Millfield are all included in our retro gallery. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

A single passer by braves the wet weather in Wilson Street in this view from 1960.

2. Taking you back to 1960

A single passer by braves the wet weather in Wilson Street in this view from 1960. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Franklin Street Pentecostal Church takes centre stage in this 1966 photograph.

3. Back to 1966

Franklin Street Pentecostal Church takes centre stage in this 1966 photograph. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

The Railway Tavern takes us back to Sunderland in July 1966.

4. Retro at the Railway Tavern

The Railway Tavern takes us back to Sunderland in July 1966. | Bill Hawkins/ Sunderland Antiquarian Society

