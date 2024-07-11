Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s well known that Sunderland won the League in 1913.

But within a year, the same players enlisted for their country when the First World War broke out.

Historian Philip Curtis investigated what happened to them, for the latest edition of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society newsletter.

The outbreak of the First World War led to the suspension of football at the end of the 1914-15 season.

At the time, Sunderland had 29 players on their books. Of these, 25 joined the Forces and the other four went into munitions work.

Charlie Buchan, Bert Hobson, and Bob Young all received the Military Medal.

Charlie Buchan, left, in his Sunderland days. He won a Military Medal during the First World War. | se

Three never came back

But when the players returned to Roker Park in 1919, one promising professional was missing.

The Sunderland team from 1913 including goalkeeper Harry Low who became a pub landlord after the war. | nw

Sam Hartnell had joined the Royal Garrison Artillery as a gunner and was killed in the closing months of the war.

Two amateur goalkeepers who turned out for Sunderland - Leigh Richmond Roose and Thomas Sowerby Rowlandson - also died.

Kept on the books but ill from being gassed

Of the remaining 28 players, 16 were retained, five were transferred, six were not re-signed and James Boe was still in the Army.

What the Football Echo looked like just before the First World War broke out. | se

Jimmy Seed was kept on the books but he was still recovering after he was gassed in the trenches.

He was allowed to join non-league Mid Rhondda and when he returned to full fitness, he won the FA Cup with Spurs.

One became a Sunderland pub landlord

He also won two League titles with Sheffield Wednesday and played five times for England.

He was also a successful manager and won the FA Cup with Charlton Athletic.

Harry Low was one of the players who was not signed-on again. He had served in the Royal Navy during the war but he took over as the landlord of the Fort Hotel in Roker Avenue.

The Fort Hotel. Sunderland goalkeeper Harry Low became the landlord of the pub after the First World War. | se

One was sentenced to death

Another was Norman Gaudie who had been sentenced to death by firing squad.

He had claimed exemption from military service on religious grounds but it was rejected by the courts.

He and fellow conscientious objectors were sent to France in 1916 but when they disobeyed military orders, they were court martialled and given death sentences which were eventually overturned.

Find out more at the Heritage Centre

Thanks yet again to Philip for a look back at wonderful Wearside memories.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which holds a vast archive of Wearside history. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]