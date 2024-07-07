The Régis Le Bris era will officially get underway on Saturday afternoon when Sunderland face a double header with non-league neighbours South Shields and Gateshead.

The former Lorient head coach was confirmed as permanent successor to former Black Cats boss Michael Beale last month and supporters will get some indication of what they can expect from the new man in charge when they get they kick off their preparations for the new campaign underway this weekend.

There is still a month to go until the first competitive fixture of the new season as Le Bris takes his squad for Cardiff City on the opening day of the Championship season before the Stadium of Light faithful will get an opportunity to welcome the Frenchman for the first time when Sheffield Wednesday head to Wearside just over a week later.

There is certain to be a sell-out crowd at the Stadium of Light for the first home game of Le Bris’ reign - but how does the capacity of the Black Cats’ famous home compare to their rivals across the Championship?