Sunderland will already be scouring the market for new signings following the arrival of Regis Le Bris and the start of pre-season. Black Cats stars are already back at base as they begin to build fitness for the pre-season fixtures over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Le Bris and the club’s recruitment staff will be working on new arrivals, with quality additions required to turn a bottom half finish into a play-off bid. Free agents could form part of that recruitment strategy, and Sunderland could do with another goalkeeper having been left with only Anthony Patterson and Nathan Bishop at senior level. With that in mind, we have rounded up the Championship and Premier League free agent goalkeepers that are currently available for free.