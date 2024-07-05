Gateshead handed major boost as three Wembley winners agree new deals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Heed's preparations for the new National League season have ramped up over the last week.

Gateshead have rounded off a hectic week on a high after key defensive trio Robbie Tinkler, Kenton Richardson and Joe Grayson signed new deals at the International Stadium.

The trio were all part of the Heed side that lifted the FA Trophy with a penalty shoot-out win against National League rivals Solihull Moors in May and their performances over the course of last season attracted interest from elsewhere. However, the Gateshead hierarchy remained confident agreements could be struck with all three players and discussions intensified over the last week before reaching a successful conclusion on Friday. Tinkler has now put pen-to-paper on a new one-year contract and Grayson, son of former Sunderland manager Simon, and ex-Black Cats and Hartlepool United defender Richardson have both agreed two-year deals.

Gateshead trio Kenton Richardson, Robbie Tinkler and Joe Grayson have all penned new two-year deals (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC

The agreement means Tinkler will enter his sixth year at the International Stadium when the new season gets underway and the former Middlesbrough academy product admitted his love for the club was a key factor in his decision to commit.

He said: “I think it was probably in the plans anyway but it took a little while because I was enjoying my holidays. We didn’t have much to panic about really, I like it here, I love it here and I am really enjoying myself. Obviously the dressing room changes year-to-year, but the dressing room we’ve got, there are lads that have stayed on and they’re signed for the season as well. That was a big thing, keeping the group together and it’s a big thing with the way we play. We play attractive football and it suits myself.”

Despite receiving interest from a number of League Two clubs, England C defender Richardson has committed to extending his two-year stay with the Heed and he is already setting his sights on achieving ‘something special’ as the Heed look to build on a historic season.

“I am over the moon,” he explained. “Obviously we had a really good year last year and I think we are definitely at the start of something special. You saw what we did last year, getting into the play-offs and winning the FA Trophy, we are at the start of something very good and I am buzzing to be part of it.”

Grayson was one of the final signings of Mike Williamson’s managerial reign at Gateshead and he continued his impressive form into Rob Elliot’s interim spell in charge. After leading the club to their first ever FA Trophy Final win, the former Newcastle United goalkeeper has now been named as permanent manager and Grayson revealed that decision played a key role in securing his own future.

He said: “Those two (Elliot and assistant manager Louis Storey) were involved under Mike and Ian (Watson, former assistant manager) but they stepped up and just carried things on and added some new dimensions to us. It was just enjoyable when they were the main people in charge. They were a big part of it and to see they had secured their contracts to be managers were a big part of it too.”