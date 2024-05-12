Gateshead's Wembley triumph gives silver lining to dark clouds of play-off heartache

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gateshead become only the second North East club to win the FA Trophy with a dramatic win against National League rivals Solihull Moors.

For doing things the hard way, read doing things the Gateshead way.

The club that were 72 hours away from extinction just six five years ago, the club that saw a historic promotion bid tangled and effectively killed in red tape and boardroom discussions, that club that has a past littered with struggle and strife, where hard luck stories become so commonplace they were almost expected to come to pass.

Yet, there was an almost unwavering belief that this time, 12 months on from Wembley heartache against FC Halifax Town, this was their time. Their time to emerge from shadows of behemoth neighbours Newcastle United and Sunderland and enjoy their day in the sun under the famous arch. This was their time to ensure the dark, stormy clouds caused by their removal from the National League play-offs had a silver lining - and boy did they do it.

After becoming the first club to reach consecutive finals in two decades, Rob Elliot’s men were determined to make further history by becoming the first Gateshead side to lift the FA Trophy - and, of course, they did the hard way with 120 minutes that provided something of a microcosm of their journey from the brink to glory under the arch. After making a promising start on the hallowed turf where many legends have left an indelible footprint, it took until first-half stoppage time for the deadlock to be broken as Joe Grayson, son of former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, and on-loan Derby County striker Dajaune Brown to allow midfielder Regan Booty to score from close range and set off wild celebrations on and off the pitch.

The Moors, still stinging from their play-off final defeat just six days earlier, roared back into the game during the second-half and grabbed an equaliser with just over 20 minute remaining with an impressive diving header from former Darlington striker Mark Beck. Indeed, it was the powerful frontman that put Andy Whing’s side in front for the first time in extra-time when Heed substitute Louis Storey was somewhat harshly penalised for a pull on Beck and that allowed the striker to score from the penalty spot.

But the Heed are made of stern stuff these days and it should come as no surprise that they found strength in adversity with ten minutes remaining of the additional thirty. With players going down with cramp and at least three carrying knocks that should have limited their involvement, in true Heed style, the equaliser belied any issues as Booty’s sumptuous dink to the far post allowed Tom Allan to flick the ball back across and give Brown a chance he simply could not miss.

So it would be the lottery of penalties, never the easiest way to win any competition. There were misses but the most crucial came from Moors defender Alex Whitmore as he struck the crossbar to give Gateshead a chance to land a decisive blow and get their hands on glittering silverware in Wembley’s creeping shadows. The responsibility fell upon the young shoulders of 18-year-old Brown, who belied his tender years, kept his cool and calmly stroked the ball beyond Moors keeper Nick Hayes with minimal fuss and maximum.

Maybe doing things the easy way is a part of Gateshead’s future, rather than the more difficult path they have taken throughout the history.

Gateshead: Montgomery, Richardson (Allan), Tinkler, Grayson, Hannant (Storey), Worman (Dinanga), Francis Whelan (Evans), Booty, Olley, Brown Subs: Harness, McBride, Stott