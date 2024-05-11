Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Key dates for Sunderland supporters ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign - including fixture, pre-season and transfer details.

Sunderland’s 2023/24 season came to a disappointing end as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday - yet it won’t be long until the Black Cats are back in action again.

While preparations are already taking place ahead of the next campaign, here are the key dates for Sunderland supporters to be aware of.

When does this season officially end?

This season’s Championship season officially ends on Sunday, May 26 when the play-off final will be held at Wembley. The League One play-off final is a week earlier on Saturday, May 18, while the final day of the Premier League season falls on Sunday, May 19.

When does the transfer window open?

At this stage, none of Europe’s major leagues have announced when their respective transfer windows will open and close. The window reopens at a similar time each year, though, meaning we can expect it to happen around June 14 - as was the case last year.

Last summer the transfer window closed on September 1, which this year falls on a Sunday. The deadline may therefore be pushed back to Monday, September 2 for clubs in England.

When will Sunderland’s fixtures be released?

The EFL has confirmed Championship fixtures will be released on Wednesday, June 26 at 9am. These will include the first batch of games which have been selected for TV broadcast.

When will pre-season start?

Sunderland players are set to return for pre-season at the end of June. The Black Cats’ squad will then travel to Costa Blanca in Spain on Monday July 15 for a week-long training camp, with the team set to play two friendly fixtures on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 - although fans have been advised these dates are subject to change.

More friendly fixtures will be announced as the side prepare for the 2024/25 campaign. Last summer, the Black Cats faced local sides South Shields and Gateshead before their pre-season trip to America. Sunderland finished pre-season with a home match against La Liga side Real Mallorca before a trip to Hartlepool.

When does the season start?