Sheffield Wednesday assistant coach Chris Powell says Owls boss Danny Rohl could manage in the Premier League or Bundesliga later in his career.

Rohl, 35, has impressed many since arriving at Hillsborough last October, when the Owls were seven points from safety at the bottom of the Championship. The German managed to keep Wednesday up against the odds, with the side winning their last three matches during a six-game unbeaten run.

Championship clubs Sunderland and Hull are said to be interested in Rohl as they look for a new head coach this summer, while the German has held talks with Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri over his future.

Powell was named Rohl’s assistant coach at Wednesday back in October and has been hugely impressed by the former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach. "I think he’s potentially going to be a very, very good manager higher up, whether that’s the Premier League or Bundesliga, whatever he wants to do,” Powell told TalkSport.

"I think he’s got the makings of that. There’s a long way to go for him, a lot of learning which will always continue. We’ll see where it lies and where we get to, but one thing is for sure, part one is completed, staying in the Championship. Part two is now about trying to progress. I really hope that we can continue on this great journey that we’ve had. These seven months have been incredible."