Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has been sacked just days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hull had been in contention to make the top six for most of the season but fell three points short on the final day after a narrow defeat to Plymouth Argyle. Rosenior had recently been nominated for the Championship manager of the season award, alongside Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Leeds United's Daniel Farke.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior had overseen an impressive turnaround since taking over a side in relegation trouble 18 months ago, but has been sacked as the club's ambitious ownership look to a place in the Premier League. After a January transfer window in which the club added Ryan Giles, Anass Zaroury and Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho, the expectation clearly was that Rosenior would lead his side into the top six as a minimum.

The club's owner Acun Ilicali told Rosenior of his decision in a meeting this morning. It's a decision that underlines Hull City's ambitions for next season, while Rosenior is likely to be a head coach in demand given both the results he has achieved during his time at the club and the style of play he was able to implement.

Icali said in a club statement released this evening that he and Rosenior were ‘no longer aligned’: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club. No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking.

“Since Liam’s arrival, we have enjoyed an open working relationship and progress has undoubtedly been made over the course of his tenure. He will always be a part of this family and I thank him for all his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change. Our philosophy is clear, we will continue to drive this club forward, and whilst doing so I will continue to be open and transparent with our fans.