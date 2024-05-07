Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have released further information on their plans to overhaul their retail and ticketing operation at the Stadium of Light this summer.

The Black Cats last week confirmed a new partnership with Fanatics, who will take over the retail operation both online and in person later this summer. A brand new online store will be launched, and a new club store will be built in Black Cats House. Sunderland say this will open ahead of the new campaign.

As a result of that move the current ticket office in Black Cats House will close, and the club have confirmed their plans to replace it. 'Ticketing points' will be built in the North East Corner, which the club say will ensure supporters have a 'one-stop destination for all their ticketing needs.' Construction on both will begin this month, meaning there will be a temporary store and ticket office in the current club shop during the interim period. Sunderland have also confirmed plans to introduce a new online customer service platform, which they say will provide fans with 'instant support'.

As a result of the changes happening this summer, Sunderland have announced that some of the personalised bricks in the East Stand are set to be displaced and moved to a new location. The club are appealing for anyone affected whose contact details they may not have to get in touch.

A club statement reads: "Unfortunately, the relocation of the stadium store and the Club’s ticketing operation will displace the personalised bricks located on panel eight in the East Stand.

"We understand the emotional and personal significance of these bricks and we will be engaging closely with the supporters impacted to discuss next steps, as we plan to relocate the displaced bricks to a new location.

"Although we have up-to-date contact details for many of the fans affected, the bricks on panel eight were installed more than 25 years ago. If you believe you or someone you know will be impacted by the changes above, we ask that you please reach out to us as soon as possible.