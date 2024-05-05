Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s campaign came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with a number of key decisions now to be settled.

Here we run you through what they will be and what fans can expect…

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

APPOINT A NEW HEAD COACH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s structure, with the sporting director leading the football operation, means that the days of the omnipotent manager are now long gone. That being said, it’s undoubtedly the case that the appointment of a new head coach is the most important task for Kristjaan Speakman and the club’s ownership in the aftermath of the campaign.

The decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale proved to be a major error that did much to undo Sunderland’s play-off prospects. The turbulence in the dugout led to a decline not just in results, but also in performance level and most significantly on the club’s playing identity. Sunderland have not been the fearless, front-footed team that supporters loved watching since Mowbray left, and that does much to explain the apathy that has swept over Wearside in recent weeks and months.

Sunderland opted not to appoint a permanent successor to Beale in the immediate aftermath of his departure, instead opting to take time to reflect on what had gone wrong and to run a thorough process to try and get the right candidate this time around. It was also expected that appointing in the summer would mean a wider pool of candidates.

Sunderland need to make a swift appointment that shows supporters they are ready to kick on from a disappointing second half of the campaign, and one that shows their determination to get both results and playing identity back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mike Dodds has hinted at some slight tweaks to the club’s recruitment strategy this summer in order to ensure there is enough experience and depth to maintain a promotion push, it is clear that there will be no major overhaul. As such, the new head coach will have a strong background in player development and will be expected to work within the existing structure, as well as with the current first-team coaching group (with perhaps one of their own appointments to that team). It remains widely expected as a result that they will look to appoint an up-and-coming coach with a strong coaching rather than management background - but that doesn’t mean it can’t be an appointment that excites supporters. Danny Rohl and Will Still are two examples who have both been of interest to the club over the last year - can Sunderland get a move for one of their key targets over the line?

SETTLE ANY OTHER BACKROOM STAFF CHANGES

Sunderland have already confirmed that Steve Davison is leaving his role as Chief Operating Officer, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any further changes in either the football or off-field departments as a result of what has ultimately been a disappointing campaign.

Any significant changes will need to be confirmed quickly, in order to get a cohesive leadership team in place to begin that vital summer rebuild.

CONFIRM AND RELEASE RETAINED LIST

With the vast majority of Sunderland’s squad now on long-term contracts, the retained list perhaps no longer has the significance it did when the club was in League One and a huge number of players were regularly coming to the end of their contracts at the end of each campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a couple of significant decisions to make this year, nevertheless. Both Bradley Dack and Corry Evans are out of contract and though neither has featured much this season due to injury, the latter has made a successful comeback in recent weeks and as club captain has a huge influence in the dressing room. If both are to leave then the club will need a replacement in both positions, particularly given Alex Pritchard’s departure in January despite being the club’s most consistent performer in the number ten position. Given the pair are two of the most experienced players in the dressing room, their departure would also grow the void in terms of Championship appearances further. Particularly in the case of Evans, the decision might not be as straightforward as first appears.

MAKE A DECISION ON CALLUM STYLES

Sunderland negotiated an option to buy Styles as part of the deal to sign him on loan from Barnsley in January. The Hungary international initially found it difficult to force his way into the side but has looked more settled of late in a more natural wing-back role.

Will Sunderland pay the not insignificant sum to make his deal permanent? The issue is that when Styles signed in January, both Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese were injured. With Alese making a successful comeback in recent weeks and Cirkin not far behind it seems unlikely, particularly as Leo Hjelde offers additional cover. Styles can of course play midfield but Sunderland have been reluctant to move him there even after Dan Neil’s recent injury, suggesting they don’t see it as a long-term solution.

INITIATE THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS

While Sunderland’s new head coach will have a role in the recruitment process when appointed, the club’s strategy means much of the work will already have begun. The current coaching staff and recruitment team have already been identifying positions in the squad which may need reinforcing, and that process will step up again over the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the groundwork done over the last few months, the crucial phase of identifying potential targets and beginning to explore deals will start.

IDENTIFY KEY CONTRACT SITUATIONS TO ADDRESS

While identifying new players will be the main focus of Sunderland’s recruitment meetings, they will also be looking to see if there are any contractual situations that need addressing. Generally the squad is well secured but there are some areas that will undoubtedly be discussed.