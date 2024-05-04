Callum Styles playing for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank ReidCallum Styles playing for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank Reid
Callum Styles playing for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank Reid

'Way short': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Sheffield Wednesday loss - with five 4/10s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 4th May 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 14:58 BST

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season – but how did each player fare for Mike Dodds’ side.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Should have done better with Palmer’s opener, though little he could have done for Windass’ emphatic finish for the second. 5

1. Nathan Bishop - 5

Made one excellent challenge to snuff out one counter attack in the second half and had one volley blocked well in the first half. One of many in need of a break. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

Generally dealt with his opposite number well and both he and his fellow central defender were given little protection by those in front of them. 5

3. Dan Ballard - 5

Not a great deal of impact on the ball - rarely beaten defensively on another poor day for Sunderland. 5

4. Luke O’Nien - 5

