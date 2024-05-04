The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
1. Nathan Bishop - 5
Should have done better with Palmer's opener, though little he could have done for Windass' emphatic finish for the second. 5
2. Trai Hume - 5
Made one excellent challenge to snuff out one counter attack in the second half and had one volley blocked well in the first half. One of many in need of a break. 5
3. Dan Ballard - 5
Generally dealt with his opposite number well and both he and his fellow central defender were given little protection by those in front of them. 5
4. Luke O’Nien - 5
Not a great deal of impact on the ball - rarely beaten defensively on another poor day for Sunderland. 5