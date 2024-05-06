Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's summer preparations will step up with the publication of their retained list. Here's everything you need to know...

When does the retained list have to be submitted by?

The EFL gives its clubs a deadline each year for the submission of the retained list, usually towards the end of May (more often than not it is the third Saturday in May). Clubs who are involved in the play-offs tend to get a slight grace period, and submit shortly after their campaign comes to an end. Clubs can publish their retained list whenever they like, however, and tend to do so shortly after their campaign ends. Sunderland's retained list is likely therefore to be published over the next couple of weeks.

What should Sunderland fans be looking out for?

The majority of the current senior squad are already under contract for next season, and so by and large the retained list will simply confirm what we already know. What it will confirm is Sunderland's decision over two senior players, Corry Evans and Bradley Dack. Both are out of contract, but the club have an option to extend for a year in Dack's case. The attacking midfielder has struggled for regular game time this season amid persistent injury issues, and so it is expected that he will depart. And though Evans has also been limited to few appearances this season due to a long-term injury, he has made a successful return to the pitch in recent weeks. He also offers a huge amount of experience in the dressing room, something which will be taken into account when Sunderland make their final decision.

The retained list will also confirm the end of Mason Burstow and Callum Styles' loan spells at the club, and there may be an update on Styles' future moving forward. As part of the loan deal agreed with Barnsley in January, Sunderland agreed a fee to make the deal permanent this summer. Styles initially struggled to break into the team but has played more regularly of late and looked more comfortable in a wing-back role. Whether he has done enough to convince the Black Cats to trigger their option remains to be seen - they'll likely confirm their decision in the retained list or in a separate statement around the same time, as they did with Edouard Michut last summer.

The retained list will also offer clarity on Jack Diamond's future. Diamond is out of contract this summer following the conclusion of his loan spell at Carlisle United, but the club have an option to extend for a further year should they wish.

What about the academy?

The retained list will reveal what the club have decided with regards to a number of players in the upper age groups of the academy who are out of contract this summer. Ellis Taylor is one of those players, having had an excellent campaign for the U21s when he has been fit. With Taylor, and other players such as Harry Gardiner and Michael Spellman, the question for both parties is whether they have a realistic pathway to the first team and if not, whether they therefore are best served by moving on in search of regular senior football elsewhere.

Most of these decisions have been relayed to the players already, with midfielder Harrison Jones recently confirming the club had taken up the option to extend his deal for another season. What isn't currently clear is whether the club's involvement in the Premier League 2 play-offs, a reward for their outstanding league season this year, will delay the publication of the list.

Will the retained list give an update on Chris Rigg's future?