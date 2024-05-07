Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Rohl has held “positive talks” with Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report from our sister.

Sunderland are believed to be interested in Danny Rohl if he does leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer after the German masterminded The Owls unlikely survival from relegation in the Championship this season.

Wednesday's 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon secured their second-tier status for another campaign, despite a dismal start to the season before Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz. Rohl's work has not gone unnoticed and Sunderland are one of a number of clubs who would be very interested in appointing the German were he available this summer.

However, the Sheffield Star have stated that “positive initial talks” have been held between Rohl and Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri with regard to the future plans of Sheffield Wednesday.

Their report adds: “The Star understands initial talks were had between the two in the days leading into to the trip to Wearside and that further meetings have since been held with Championship safety secured. One source described to The Star that discussions had been ‘generally very positive’ and that - as things stand - there is a strong expectation that Röhl will lead the club into the summer.”

The Star continues: “ The German coach is keen to get moving on their transfer plans, hopeful of getting the bulk of the squad in place before the start of pre-season at the end of June. It’s believed conversations have also been had with at least some players with regard to decisions over the club’s forthcoming retained list. Transfer strategy has also been discussed. It is understood Röhl will travel for a holiday this week before all parties continue to press on with their talks.”

When asked about his future at Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland’s interest during his post-match press conference last weekend, Rohl said: “"You know what it means to me today, so I will not speak about my future, I want to enjoy and then we will see what we can do, or not. I have had one meeting with the chairman this week and we will then have more meetings as soon as possible and then we will see. I had a lot of meetings with the players but today it is not important, it is not the key point. I know you want to know more but it is important that we enjoy this evening. We have to enjoy this and be happy in the moment.”

"Our start to the game was OK, was good then Sunderland missed some chances and maybe on another day they scored and you are running behind and there's more and more pressure," Rohl continued. "I think the two goals were fantastic build up, I think the last weeks we have talked about our pressing and how compact we are but today we scored fantastic goals from ball possession and our build up.