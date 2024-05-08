The report goes on to say Rohl will now spend some family time back home, before talks with Wednesday resume later this month. The 35-year-old signed a contract until the end of next season when he joined the club in October last year. At that stage, the Owls were rock bottom of the Championship and seven points from safety, before a remarkable upturn under Rohl.

When asked about his future after the Sunderland match, Rohl said: "You know what it means to me today, so I will not speak about my future, I want to enjoy and then we will see what we can do, or not. I have had one meeting with the chairman this week and we will then have more meetings as soon as possible and then we will see. I had a lot of meetings with the players but today it is not important, it is not the key point. I know you want to know more but it is important that we enjoy this evening. We have to enjoy this and be happy in the moment.”