Sunderland’s head coach search took a potentially significant twist after Will Still left his position at Reims last week - but what happened at the French club.

The 31-year-old was a contender to become Sunderland’s head coach back in December, yet the Black Cats would have been required to pay a significant compensation fee.

Still took charge of Reims at the end 2022, before the club went on a 19-match unbeaten run and finished 11th in Ligue 1. Reims then made an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign but slipped to 11th before Still’s departure, winning just one of their last eight league games.

To find out more about Still’s exit at Reims, we caught up with CBS’ France-based soccer correspondent Jonathan Johnson to ask about what happened.

Was it a surprise that Still left Reims when he did?

JJ: “Yes and no. Yes because I thought that he would see out the season before leaving. No, because it has become clear over recent weeks that Still's relationship with the Reims hierarchy had become strained.

“I think that the team falling out of unexpected contention for a European place has sped up this process while I also think that a few contenders to potentially replace Still have recently become available such as Habib Beye. Whether or not Beye replaces Still remains to be seen, but I think it was a matter of time before a separation happened - especially since the January transfer window.”

How did his time at the club end after an impressive start?

JJ: “I think that Still will leave good memories overall despite a frustrated end to his time with the club. Fractures had started to show, especially once Still voiced his desire to work in England. Reims are taking a risk because Still got a lot out of a limited group although the project is clear and perhaps started to frustrate Still due to its limitations.

“I do feel that Still needs to choose his next job carefully, though, because I was surprised at his willingness to undervalue his achievements by stating his willingness to work in the Championship. A lot of clubs will feel that he lacked ambition in saying that.”

Do you think his departure is a coincidence given Sunderland’s interest?

JJ: “It would not surprise me if it was revisited but Still will likely have quite a few suitors. I think that he will be frustrated that West Ham United are unlikely to be one of those clubs but there are some potentially interesting landing spots for him and he will undoubtedly feel happy that he potentially has a full pre-season ahead of him - assuming he does get a new gig immediately.

“Sunderland will need to present him with an attractive project, but I stand by what I said earlier about the makeup of the squad being a good blend for him given some of the French speakers currently on the books.”

Do you think he’d be a good fit for Sunderland in the Championship?

JJ: “My personal view is that he has shown to be better in Ligue 1 than the Championship but that the financial means in England's second tier are superior to those available to most clubs in France's top flight.