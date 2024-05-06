Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Still has reacted after leaving his role as head coach of Reims - amid reports he’s on Sunderland’s shortlist.

The 31-year-old was a contender to become Sunderland’s head coach back in December, yet the Black Cats would have been required to pay a significant compensation fee.

Still took charge of Reims at the end 2022, before the club went on a 19-match unbeaten run and finished 11th in Ligue 1. Reims then made an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign but slipped to 11th before Still’s departure, winning just one of their last eight league games.