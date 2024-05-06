Will Still reacts to Reims exit as Sunderland search for new head coach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Will Still has reacted after leaving his role as head coach of Reims - amid reports he’s on Sunderland’s shortlist.
The 31-year-old was a contender to become Sunderland’s head coach back in December, yet the Black Cats would have been required to pay a significant compensation fee.
Still took charge of Reims at the end 2022, before the club went on a 19-match unbeaten run and finished 11th in Ligue 1. Reims then made an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign but slipped to 11th before Still’s departure, winning just one of their last eight league games.
Reacting to his exit on Instagram, Still posted: “Three years of emotions, sharing, learning, victories, development, opportunities and pleasure. 19 matches forever written in history and now the end of a great adventure. Thank you to the Stade de Reims, thank you to the players, thank you to the staff, but above all thank you to the supporters of the Rouge et Blanc. See you soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.