Luke O’Nien says Sunderland’s players need to come back fit and fighting for pre-season after a disappointing second half of the campaign.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light, meaning they finished 16th in the Championship, winning just two of their last 15 matches.

Sunderland’s squad had a lengthy dressing room debrief with interim head coach Mike Dodds after the game, with O’Nien voicing his thoughts as captain. When asked what was discussed, the defender told the Echo: “I think emotions are quite high and I said a few things. That’s between me and the group to digest and put forward. It was more of a reflection of what’s happened in the season and going forward what we need to do.

“Pre-season programmes are going to get sent out which we need to follow. All the emphasis was about the processes we’ve put in place, they stay and they remain coming back for day one. Not only that, we need to build on them.

“Everyone has got to come back fit and fighting, shirts are there to grab for the start of next season. That is going to be reflected on how fit you come back, the culture we are going to create from day one, they were the sorts of things mentioned. I’m going to make sure I drive that as much as needed and we make sure we come back for pre-season ready.”

Sunderland thought they had taken the lead against Wednesday when O’Nien headed home Callum Styles’ free-kick, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. The visitors then took full advantage as goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass put Danny Rohl’s side in control before the half-time interval.

