Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Highlights as Liam Palmer and Josh Windass goals keep Owls up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season.
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.
Here’s how the game played out:
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
RECAP: Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Palmer, 29) (Windass, 38)
Sunderland XI: Bishop, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese (Hemir, 79), Ekwah (Ba, 71), Styles (Evans, 45), Roberts (Rigg, 45), Aouchiche, Clarke (Watson, 87), Bellingham
Subs: Patterson, Pembele, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Rigg, Dack, Watson, Hemir
Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin (B. Diaby, 64), Palmer (Ihiekwe, 90), Bernard, Iorfa, Johnson, Vaulks, Bannan, Windass (Paterson, 64), Musaba (Gassama, 77), Ugbo (Smith, 77)
Subs: Dawson, B. Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, M. Diaby, Paterson, Gassama, Smith, Cadamarteri
Reaction from the bosses
Birmingham relegated
Despite winning 1-0 against Norwich, Birmingham are relegated along with Huddersfield and Rotherham.
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 2
Four minutes added time
Four minutes added on.
90' Final change for Wednesday
ON: Ihiekwe
OFF: Palmer
87' Round of applause for Charlie Hurley
Sunderland fans applaud in the 87th minute in memory of Charlie Hurley.
87' Watson on for Sunderland
ON: Watson
OFF Clarke
79' Hemir on for Sunderland
ON: Hemir
OFF: Alese
78' Palmer booked
Palmer is shown a yellow card for a foul on Alese on the left.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.