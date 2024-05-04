Live

Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Highlights as Liam Palmer and Josh Windass goals keep Owls up

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th May 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 15:11 BST
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.

Here’s how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

11:51 BSTUpdated 14:33 BST

RECAP: Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Palmer, 29) (Windass, 38)

Sunderland XI: Bishop, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese (Hemir, 79), Ekwah (Ba, 71), Styles (Evans, 45), Roberts (Rigg, 45), Aouchiche, Clarke (Watson, 87), Bellingham

Subs: Patterson, Pembele, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Rigg, Dack, Watson, Hemir

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin (B. Diaby, 64), Palmer (Ihiekwe, 90), Bernard, Iorfa, Johnson, Vaulks, Bannan, Windass (Paterson, 64), Musaba (Gassama, 77), Ugbo (Smith, 77)

Subs: Dawson, B. Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, M. Diaby, Paterson, Gassama, Smith, Cadamarteri

14:54 BSTUpdated 15:11 BST

Reaction from the bosses

14:36 BST

Birmingham relegated

Despite winning 1-0 against Norwich, Birmingham are relegated along with Huddersfield and Rotherham.

14:30 BSTUpdated 14:30 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 2

14:24 BST

Four minutes added time

Four minutes added on.

14:24 BST

90' Final change for Wednesday

ON: Ihiekwe

OFF: Palmer

14:22 BST

87' Round of applause for Charlie Hurley

Sunderland fans applaud in the 87th minute in memory of Charlie Hurley.

14:20 BST

87' Watson on for Sunderland

ON: Watson

OFF Clarke

14:12 BST

79' Hemir on for Sunderland

ON: Hemir

OFF: Alese

14:11 BST

78' Palmer booked

Palmer is shown a yellow card for a foul on Alese on the left.

